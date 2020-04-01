Some events cancelled, Northern Wisconsin State Fair still scheduled

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU)-- Some events at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds have been cancelled due to Gov. Ever's "Safer at Home" order, but the Northern Wisconsin State Fair is still scheduled.
The following events have been cancelled or rescheduled:
Chippewa Falls Lion's Club Easter Egg Hunt
Micro Wrestling
Chi-Hi Extravaganza
SpringFest Chippewa Falls- Rescheduled for May 29- May 30
Special Kids Day
Indianhead Gun Show rescheduled for September 25- September 27
ALS Walk
Good Sam RV Rally
The 2020 Northern Wisconsin State Fair is still scheduled for July 8-12 and workers are monitoring conditions of the "Safer at Home" order.