Some events cancelled, Northern Wisconsin State Fair still scheduled

Some events at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds have been cancelled due to Gov. Ever's "Safer at Home" order, but the Northern Wisconsin State Fair is still scheduled.

The following events have been cancelled or rescheduled:

Chippewa Falls Lion's Club Easter Egg Hunt

Micro Wrestling

Chi-Hi Extravaganza

SpringFest Chippewa Falls- Rescheduled for May 29- May 30

Special Kids Day

Indianhead Gun Show rescheduled for September 25- September 27

ALS Walk

Good Sam RV Rally

The 2020 Northern Wisconsin State Fair is still scheduled for July 8-12 and workers are monitoring conditions of the "Safer at Home" order.