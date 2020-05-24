Some local churches back to in-person services

Church doors in Eau Claire are starting to reopen as religious gatherings are allowed once again, according to the county's new COVID-19 Prevention and Control Order.

After weeks of adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Trump is calling for all churches to be deemed "essential." Now religious groups in Eau Claire County have been given the green light to hold gatherings once again.

The Diocese of La Crosse says Catholic churches will not resume regular services until at least the end of the month. However other area churches are beginning to hold in-person worship once again.

"We have a constitutionally protected right to be able to be open," said Birch Street Baptist Church Pastor Tim Hallett.

For the past couple months Birch Street Baptist Church in Eau Claire has been holding smaller church services with about 9 people in each service throughout their church. On Sunday the church was back to holding their normal services.

"It was awesome," said Hallett. "It really was just really encouraging as a pastor, you're a pastor to people, not a pastor to a screen."

Hallet says the church is still implimenting safety precautions and encouraging social distancing.

"We have a hand-santizing station at each of the entrances and we offer masks to anybody that would like one," said Hallett.

While one local church is already having their typical in-person services, another is still figuring out how to transition back to that.

"We're planning on moving in hopefully in the next couple weeks," said Harvest Time Church Pastor Kim Buckman.

With about 500 parishioners, Harvest Time Church in Eau Claire is still working out how to get people back into the building safely. In the meantime, Buckman says the church will continue parking lot services.

"This is our third parking lot service," said Buckman. "We just started to take another step forward, but otherwise the last 11 weeks we've been streaming everything online."

Churches say there is still worry over coming back, but both local pastors say they are ready to have church return to normal.

'There were a number of people that said, 'just coming to church just calmed down my anxiety,'" said Hallett.

"You can serve God alone at home, but we definitely need each other," said Buckman.

