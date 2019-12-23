Sorry, Wausau! It's a prank. Trader Joe's is not going into Shopko

A banner on the side of Shopko in Wausau announcing a Trader Joe’s will inhabit the space has a lot of people buzzing – however the proclamation is not true.

The Shopko location has been vacant since June.

A spokesman that represents the family that owns Crossroads Center told NewsChannel 7 Monday news of the Trader Joe’s and the banner are a prank. Bill Scholfield of Scholfield Group said the banner will be removed.

Scholfield and the city of Wausau are working to redevelop the area to make it more marketable. Plans include reconstruction of 18th Avenue and new multi-tenant building behind Starbucks.

Fans of Trader Joe’s love the grocery store for its health-conscious items and affordability.