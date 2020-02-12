South Middle School Spanish teacher wins 2020 Golden Apple award

Wednesday’s Golden Apple Award winner is being honored for her ability to fill-in in a pinch. At the start of the school year, South Middle School needed a teacher to teach Spanish to eight graders. The class equivalent to what students would learn as a freshman in high school.

South’s Principal Paul Uhren told the class, “I have a special announcement to make. Mrs. Strayer has been selected as the 2019-2020 Golden Apple Award winner."

Congratulations to Jacqueline Strayer for being honored as South Middle School's Golden Apple award... Strayer, a 6th grade ELA instructor, stepped up when she was needed. Her prior experience as a Spanish teacher allowed her to be flexible and help out to get her students prepared for Spanish two and beyond.

"Engagement is the big name of the game for us; it is keeping their attention and making it enjoyable, making learning enjoyable for them, something they want to do. Have so many things that we are focusing on, we're focusing on listening, focusing on reading, working on speaking and those are all skills that are really difficult and we have them in one class."

Uhren says, "I believe that that flexibility in Jackie, just her ability to take on a different role at the last minute is why she's being recognized with this golden apple award. Jackie stepped up to that challenge, she had been a Spanish teacher previously and she accepted that challenge and took on that role."

Mrs. Strayer and South Middle School will each receive $500 from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation. Jackie will receive a Golden Apple crystal at the Golden Apple banquet on April 16.

