South Middle School names their next principal

Paul Uhren has been named the next principal of Eau Claire South Middle School, pending Board of Education approval.

Once the approval is finalized, Uhren will begin at South Middle School by August 1. In the meantime, he will be finishing out his work in the School District of Ladysmith.

Uhren was previously the super intendent of the School District of Ladysmith since 2015. He holds a master’s degree in education with an emphasis in professional development and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, both of which are from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

