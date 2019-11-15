Southern California school shooter dies

Parent Mirna Herrera kneels with her daughters Liliana, 15, and Alexandra, 16, at the Central Park memorial for the Saugus High School victims in Santa Clarita, Calif., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Updated: Fri 7:18 PM, Nov 15, 2019

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy who shot five fellow students — killing two — before turning the gun on himself at a Southern California high school has died.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow died at about 3:30 p.m. Friday at a hospital with his mother present.

Authorities say Berhow pulled a gun from his backpack Thursday at Saugus High School in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita, shot five students at random and then shot himself in the head. It was his 16th birthday.

The shooting, captured on security video, took 16 seconds and investigators say they still don’t have a motive.

The attack killed 15-year-old Gracie Muehlberger and 14-year-old Dominic Blackwell. Two girls remain hospitalized but are expected to be released this weekend.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus