Southwest planes collide on Nashville airport tarmac

Updated: Sun 12:47 AM, Jul 21, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two Southwest Airlines planes have collided on the tarmac of Nashville International Airport.

Airline officials say no injuries were reported in Saturday night's collision. An emailed statement from Southwest Airlines spokeswoman Michelle Agnew says the winglet of the St. Louis-bound Southwest Flight 1555 "came into contact" during pushback with the winglet of Southwest Flight 4580, headed for Atlanta.

A photograph provided by a passenger onboard the flight to Atlanta showed rainy weather and what appeared to be the top of the other plane's fin clipped off.

The airline says both planes returned to the gate “under their own power” and were taken out of service for evaluation. The Southwest flights will continue to the scheduled destinations using new planes.

A spokeswoman for the airport directed inquiries to Southwest.

