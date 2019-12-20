Space Force will start small but let Trump claim a big win

President Donald Trump waves during a summit at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Updated: Fri 5:27 AM, Dec 20, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is celebrating the launching of Space Force.

It’s the first new military service in more than 70 years.

It is authorized in the 2020 national defense bill that President Donald Trump is signing into law Friday.

Space Force has been a priority for Trump, who speaks of it as part of his vision for reinvigorating America’s role in space.

Although historic, Space Force will start out small. In its first year it will likely have only about 200 people and a budget of $40 million.

By comparison, the Army has 480,000 active-duty soldiers and a budget of $181 billion.

