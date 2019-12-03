Sparta Area School District to resume activities and classes after precautionary lockdown

The Sparta Area School District is resuming high school activities, and classes will start back up Wednesday as the district and law enforcement continue to investigate a "potential safety concern."

Monday, the school district says its high school went into a secure perimeter and classroom hold near the end of the school day as a precautionary measure.

According to Sparta Police, it was reported to school staff that a photo existed on social media of a current student holding a handgun. Initial information was the gun may have been stolen but after investigating, no crimes had been committed. The department says there was never a direct threat made towards the school, students or staff.

Another law enforcement agency made contact with the student and the student was not in possession of a firearm.

In a letter to parents, Sparta Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren says there will be an increased police presence in and around the district Wednesday.

The incident is still under investigation.

