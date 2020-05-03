Police investigating after person found dead at Hansen's IGA in Sparta

The Sparta Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead at Hansen's IGA in Sparta.

First responders were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of an unresponsive subject.

According to the police report, when officers and paramedics arrived, they found an unresponsive person laying under a semi-trailer near the loading dock.

Police say the person was confirmed dead at the scene and there were no signs of foul play. An autopsy is pending.

The person, whose identity is yet to be released, was not an employee of Hansen's IGA according to police.

The Sparta Police Department and the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office are still investigating.