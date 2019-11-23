Sparta house fire injures two, leaves paramedic in critical condition

A house fire in Sparta injures two females and leaves a paramedic in critical condition.

The Sparta Area Fire District responded to reports of a fire in the 300 block of Walrath Street in the City of Sparta on Saturday morning at 5:40 a.m.

Two female victims were taken to area hospitals for burns and smoke inhalation. Their conditions are unknown.

Later, a paramedic collapsed on the scene and was given life saving measures. The paramedic was air lifted to Lacrosse Lutheran in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Chief Arnold says the department was on the scene for 9 hours.

