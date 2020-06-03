Sparta house sustained fire damage after reported lightning strike

A Sparta house sustained significant fire damage after it was reported a tree fell on the garage roof as well as a lightning bolt striking the garage.

Sparta Fire Chief Mike Arnold says a garage on Hammer Road in Sparta was struck by lightning which ignited and spread to the house.

Arnold also said all occupants were able to exit safely and rescued several pets from the fire. One cat did not survive the fire.

The garage was totally destroyed and the house sustained moderate fire and smoke damage, according to Sparta fire officials.