A Sparta man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison following charges and convictions of child sex crimes.

Monroe County District Attorney, Kevin Croninger says 50-year-old Jacob Wikkerink to 55 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision. The sentence was handed down by Monroe County Circuit Couty Judge Richard Radcliffe.

Croninger also says Wikkerink was convicted of five counts of child sex crimes in August.