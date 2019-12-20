Sparta officers conduct drug arrest less than a block away from school

Sparta Police officers conducted a drug arrest less than a block away from a school administration building.

Sparta Police Department says Eli Brush was arrested Dec. 19 and taken into custody. Brush resisted their attempts and law enforcement says they had to use a Taser. He was taken to Monroe County Jail.

Brush was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, prescriptions pills, digital scale, paraphernalia and over $1,700 cash.

The arrest was less than a block away from the school administrative building that houses SAILS and Highpoint Charter Schools, according to police.

