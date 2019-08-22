Sparta resident reflects on historic flood damage one year later

Last August, record flood levels flowed into communities in Western Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Emergency Management Agency estimated about $51 million worth of damage across the state. For Sparta resident, Marty Severson, the floods hit fast and the damage, even faster.

"Within a couple of seconds furniture in the hallway and things that you didn't even know you had, [were] floating around and crashing into the walls," said Severson, a flood victim. "The entire hallway was blocked off, so flash flooding is imminent. Get out!"

Severson has become an expert on how to respond to flooding, having experienced five in the past two years, but the flooding last August was by far the worst he had ever witnessed.

"The big one was last August 28th. I had five and a half feet of water in a year earlier, but this one... the water was seven and a half feet high in the house," Severson said.

Severson credits flood insurance for saving him and his family last August. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) urges homeowners and renters in Western Wisconsin to invest in flooding insurance. Even a small amount of water can be costly.

"Whether it's a major floor or just an inch of water, flood insurance helps cover the cost of damage," said James Sink, a FEMA Insurance Liasion. "That one inch of water can cause up to $25 thousand in damage."

As of June 30th of this year, there are 2,409 national insurane flooding policies in Western Wisconsin. For Marty Severson, he said it's important to have flood insurance whether or not you're at initial risk.

"I thought, that's fine. It didn't cost much. You know the water is 120-130 feet away. I never in my wildest imagination thought that I would ever get flooded at all, much less five times in two years.

FEMA says for those eligible the nationwide average cost for flooding insurance is $900 a year. They recommend that homeowners and renters act now as it can take up to 30 days for the policy to take effect.