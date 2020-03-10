Speak Your Peace partners with EC County Board to facilitate listening sessions

Members of the community were invited to voice their concerns and ideas about Eau Claire County at community engagement sessions on Tuesday. Speak Your Peace, an affiliate that works to facilitate civil and productive conversation, partnered with the Eau Claire County Board to help community members prioritize their concerns before presenting to the Board.

“This is designed to get public feedback about what should some of those priorities be. Some of the things we’ve heard discussed yesterday and this morning have been we want to engage young people, we want to keep more young people here, we want to address drug and alcohol issues, we want to address mental health and homelessness, we want to enhance economic development so we have more employers here,“ says Rob Karwath.

The County Board will take the input from the community to implement into their strategic plan, which sets goals for Eau Claire County in the next two to three years, as well as plays a part in the budget process. Speak Your Peace also facilitated 5 other community engagement sessions.

