Special Olympics Wisconsin cancels all events through April 5

The Eau Claire Area School District says Special Olympics Wisconsin has suspended all practices, sports training and competition through Sunday, April 5.

The suspension may extend depending on the state of the coronavirus in early April.

The following local activities have been canceled:

Basketball practices: March 12,16 and 19

Youth activities, Prairie Ridge: March 12

Basketball skills state: March 21

Track/swim practices: March 30, April 2

More events across the state have also been canceled.

To read the entire release, please see the right hand column for documents.