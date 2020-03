Monday there will be a first-of-its-kind resource fair will open in the Chippewa Valley.

It was created by the local "Special Education PTA", or SEPTA for short.

The fair will have more than 30 vendors and experienced parents on hand who can answer questions about a range of topics involving special education.

The event runs 4-6 p.m. at the L.E. Phillips YMCA Indoor Sports Center

The fair will be free to attend.