Special Olympics Wisconsin’s Summer Games Festivities Go Virtual

Although the 2020 State Summer Games and the festivities surrounding them were canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Special Olympics Wisconsin’s Summer Games, Opening Ceremony and Torch Run will continue in new and exciting virtual formats.

Virtual Summer Games

The new Virtual Summer Games offers competitions in 11 events that are safe to compete in while practicing social distancing. Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes and supporters alike are invited to participate now through May 29 and submit their scores online. This event is designed to keep everyone active and connected from the comfort of their own home or neighborhood.

Virtual Celebration Ceremony

In addition to the competition, one of the highlights of the Summer Games every year is the Opening Ceremony. In lieu of an in-person ceremony, Special Olympics Wisconsin will hold a Virtual Celebration Ceremony, presented by Mark Toyota, streamed via Facebook on June 4 at 7pm! Athletes and fans can tune in with family and friends for the awe-inspiring show that promises to deliver the spirit and joy of Special Olympics.

Athletes and fans can also create their own “Be Brave” videos that could be included in the Celebration Ceremony.

Virtual Torch Run

This year, members of the community are invited to run, walk or bike in support of Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes as part of the Virtual Torch Run presented by the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Wisconsin. Participants can choose their own distance or time on May 30 or June 4. Every $20 registration includes an official 2020 Torch Run T-shirt and all proceeds benefit the athletes of Special Olympics Wisconsin.

This fundraiser is a virtual version of the annual Torch Run. Every year, law enforcement officers, athletes, fans and community members run or bike in communities across Wisconsin to deliver the Flame of Hope to Stevens Point to kick off the Summer Games.

