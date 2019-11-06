Special celebration held to honor local vets

The Chippewa Manor hosted the event which honored the hard work of the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

The council helps veterans in the community and helps plan events.

The event also featured live music, an airplane flyover, and a gun salute.

One of the veterans honored reflected on what Veterans Day means to him.

Henry Geissler, a US Air Force veteran, "I look back and I can't say anything bad about the service, of course I had the easy end of it I never got out of the states. If I had to do it over again, I might have even stayed in"

The event also had video of presentations highlighting the lives of some of the veterans.

The veterans that were recognized said they had no idea beforehand and were honored to be recognized.

