Specialist teams hope to recover last 2 volcano victims

Updated: Sat 6:43 PM, Dec 14, 2019

(AP) – Specialist teams are expected to return to New Zealand’s volcanic White Island on Sunday to resume a land search for the bodies of two victims of an eruption which has now claimed 15 lives.

This photo released by the New Zealand Defence Force shows an operation to recover bodies from White Island after a volcanic eruption in Whakatane, New Zealand, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. A team of eight New Zealand military specialists landed on White Island early Friday to retrieve the bodies of victims after the Dec. 9 eruption. (New Zealand Defence Force via AP)

Two four-person teams wearing protective clothing and using breathing apparatuses will be taken to the island by helicopter in the hope of finding the bodies which have not been located since the island erupted Dec. 9.

Authorities have released the name of one of those killed. Krystal Browitt was a veterinary nursing student from Melbourne, Australia, who turned 21 on Nov. 29.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus