SportScene 13 Spotlight: Arcadia girls basketball team

The Arcadia girls basketball team is headed to the WIAA State Tournament for the first time since 1998. The Raiders will take on top-seed and unbeaten Platteville in the Division 3 State Semifinals Thursday afternoon.

"We're super stoked to be at state this year, we've worked so hard for it. Me personally, I'm nervous but it's going to be a great experience for all of us. A small school going to the big city so we hope to tear it up on the court," said senior Hannah Suchla.

The Arcadia girls definitely enter the state tournament on a tear. The Raiders knocking off Prescott and St. Croix Falls in the sectional to earn their spot in the D3 final four.

For head coach Tom Cawley he says his girls have had the right mindset all season.

"Keeping our focus, focus has been our word all year long, as long as we keep our focus and keep our eye in the game that's huge for us," said Tom Cawley.

"Just play our game. We have trust in each other and that's probably the biggest thing. Also, just be confident, we're going to be playing on a big screen so it's going to be fun, just feeding off that energy it's going to be crazy," said junior Chloe Halverson.

Arcadia's semifinal opponent is Platteville, a team that carries a perfect 25-and-0 record to Green Bay.

"Our team, I feel like we can beat anyone. I'm confident, I'm jacked, I'm so excited to play like especially a team that has so much hype, I just feel we're ready for this," said junior Mercedes Romo.

Regardless of the outcome this week, the Arcadia players say they are fulfilling a lifelong dream to play at the state tournament, and they hopefully can be an inspiration to the next generation of Raiders.

"Seeing the little kids that my age, when I was that young, this was my dream so I hope that we can plant that seed in their heart that they can do the same as we did," said Halverson.