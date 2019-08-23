SportScene 13 for Friday, August 23rd

Updated: Fri 11:03 PM, Aug 23, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)-- PREP FOOTBALL

Abbotsford 21, Marathon 0

Algoma 32, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 0

Amherst 42, Antigo 6

Appleton East 21, D.C. Everest 14

Arrowhead 45, Waukesha South 7

Athens 47, Rib Lake/Prentice 6

Auburndale 38, Pittsville 0

Berlin 49, Mosinee 14

Black Hawk 38, Fennimore 7

Brookfield East 49, West Allis Nathan Hale 7

Brookwood 47, Boscobel 6

Chilton 29, Crivitz 6

Colby 46, Osseo-Fairchild 6

Columbus 19, Omro 7

Darlington 20, Westby 12

Dominican 48, Assumption 19

Edgerton 28, McFarland 7

Ellsworth 42, Loyal 8

Gillett 32, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 0

Hilbert 42, Mishicot 6

Holmen 27, Chippewa Falls 7

Homestead 42, West Bend West 0

Kaukauna 28, Oshkosh North 9

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 40, Flambeau 6

Lakeland 35, Cudahy 33, OT

Lakeside Lutheran 54, Adams-Friendship 0

Little Chute 23, Marinette 6

Lodi 14, Delavan-Darien 0

Manawa 7, Markesan 0

Mayville 20, Campbellsport 0

McDonell Central 42, Port Edwards 40

Medford Area 14, Rice Lake 0

Menasha 30, Waupaca 0

Menomonee Falls 23, Germantown 7

Mineral Point 46, Viroqua 2

Mondovi 54, Eleva-Strum 0

Necedah 48, Wild Rose 8

New Berlin West 40, Elkhorn Area 14

Onalaska 21, Hudson 14

Osceola 41, Arcadia 8

Platteville 12, Cuba City 7

Potosi 50, Hillsboro 6

Reedsburg Area 20, Oregon 6

Regis 57, Cadott 0

Rhinelander 21, Prescott 0

River Ridge 41, Iowa-Grant 12

Seymour 48, Green Bay East 6

Shiocton 21, Ashland 6

Sparta 70, Black River Falls 16

Spooner 42, Northwestern 35

Stratford 41, Spencer 0

Superior 42, Somerset 6

Turtle Lake 44, Hurley 16

University School of Milwaukee 10, Catholic Central 9

Verona Area 41, Janesville Parker 7

Waterford 15, Kenosha Bradford 0

Waunakee 54, Monona Grove 6

Wausau East 23, Merrill 6

West De Pere 42, Shawano 0

Wilmot Union 21, Kenosha Indian Trail 13

Winneconne 32, Southern Door 3

Wrightstown 68, Clintonville 7

Xavier 48, Green Bay West 6

 