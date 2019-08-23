SportScene 13 for Friday, August 23rd

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)-- PREP FOOTBALL
Abbotsford 21, Marathon 0
Algoma 32, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 0
Amherst 42, Antigo 6
Appleton East 21, D.C. Everest 14
Arrowhead 45, Waukesha South 7
Athens 47, Rib Lake/Prentice 6
Auburndale 38, Pittsville 0
Berlin 49, Mosinee 14
Black Hawk 38, Fennimore 7
Brookfield East 49, West Allis Nathan Hale 7
Brookwood 47, Boscobel 6
Chilton 29, Crivitz 6
Colby 46, Osseo-Fairchild 6
Columbus 19, Omro 7
Darlington 20, Westby 12
Dominican 48, Assumption 19
Edgerton 28, McFarland 7
Ellsworth 42, Loyal 8
Gillett 32, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 0
Hilbert 42, Mishicot 6
Holmen 27, Chippewa Falls 7
Homestead 42, West Bend West 0
Kaukauna 28, Oshkosh North 9
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 40, Flambeau 6
Lakeland 35, Cudahy 33, OT
Lakeside Lutheran 54, Adams-Friendship 0
Little Chute 23, Marinette 6
Lodi 14, Delavan-Darien 0
Manawa 7, Markesan 0
Mayville 20, Campbellsport 0
McDonell Central 42, Port Edwards 40
Medford Area 14, Rice Lake 0
Menasha 30, Waupaca 0
Menomonee Falls 23, Germantown 7
Mineral Point 46, Viroqua 2
Mondovi 54, Eleva-Strum 0
Necedah 48, Wild Rose 8
New Berlin West 40, Elkhorn Area 14
Onalaska 21, Hudson 14
Osceola 41, Arcadia 8
Platteville 12, Cuba City 7
Potosi 50, Hillsboro 6
Reedsburg Area 20, Oregon 6
Regis 57, Cadott 0
Rhinelander 21, Prescott 0
River Ridge 41, Iowa-Grant 12
Seymour 48, Green Bay East 6
Shiocton 21, Ashland 6
Sparta 70, Black River Falls 16
Spooner 42, Northwestern 35
Stratford 41, Spencer 0
Superior 42, Somerset 6
Turtle Lake 44, Hurley 16
University School of Milwaukee 10, Catholic Central 9
Verona Area 41, Janesville Parker 7
Waterford 15, Kenosha Bradford 0
Waunakee 54, Monona Grove 6
Wausau East 23, Merrill 6
West De Pere 42, Shawano 0
Wilmot Union 21, Kenosha Indian Trail 13
Winneconne 32, Southern Door 3
Wrightstown 68, Clintonville 7
Xavier 48, Green Bay West 6