SportScene 13 for Thursday, March 12th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)-- BOYS BASKETBALL
Division 1 Section 1
Sectional Semifinal
Kimberly 70, Eau Claire North 42
Neenah 49, Chippewa Falls 47
Division 1 Section 2
Sectional Semifinal
Brookfield Central 76, Brookfield East 66
Hamilton 67, Arrowhead 55
Division 1 Section 3
Sectional Semifinal
Madison East 73, Oconomowoc 52
Madison La Follette 83, Waunakee 67
Division 1 Section 4
Sectional Semifinal
Kenosha Tremper 75, West Allis Central 74
Racine Case 66, Kenosha Bradford 48
Division 2 Section 1
Sectional Semifinal
Hortonville 91, Mosinee 42
La Crosse Central 55, Onalaska 40
Division 2 Section 2
Sectional Semifinal
Kaukauna 70, Seymour 58
Nicolet 77, Whitefish Bay 52
Division 2 Section 3
Sectional Semifinal
DeForest 66, Stoughton 57
Elkhorn Area 69, Waukesha West 63
Division 2 Section 4
Sectional Semifinal
New Berlin Eisenhower 66, Catholic Memorial 50
Wauwatosa West 77, Milwaukee Lutheran 66
Division 3 Section 1
Sectional Semifinal
Prescott 63, Saint Croix Central 41
Wisconsin Dells 69, Altoona 42
Division 3 Section 2
Sectional Semifinal
Sheboygan Falls 71, Oostburg 40
Wrightstown 78, Xavier 66
Division 3 Section 3
Sectional Semifinal
Turner 68, Edgerton 52
Waupun 61, Columbus 57
Division 3 Section 4
Sectional Semifinal
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 80, Brown Deer 77
Racine St. Catherine's 67, St. John's NW Military Academy 53
Division 4 Section 1
Sectional Semifinal
Luther 45, Aquinas 29
Unity 59, Cameron 42
Division 4 Section 2
Sectional Semifinal
Iola-Scandinavia 65, Lourdes Academy 63
Stratford 66, Auburndale 50
Division 4 Section 3
Sectional Semifinal
Cuba City 55, Darlington 48
Markesan 59, Palmyra-Eagle 35
Division 4 Section 4
Sectional Semifinal
Milwaukee Academy of Science 86, The Prairie School 64
Roncalli 58, Kohler 45
Division 5 Section 1
Sectional Semifinal
Luck 63, Northwood 44
McDonell Central 47, Thorp 35
Division 5 Section 2
Sectional Semifinal
Laona-Wabeno 68, Wausaukee 67
Rib Lake 61, Pittsville 45
Division 5 Section 3
Sectional Semifinal
Blair-Taylor 62, Bangor 61
Wauzeka-Steuben 53, Potosi 44
Division 5 Section 4
Sectional Semifinal
Randolph 76, Monticello 54
Sheboygan Area Luth. 83, Hustisford 73
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division 3 State Semifinal
Platteville 48, Arcadia 45
Wrightstown 62, Lake Mills 54
Division 4 State Semifinal
Aquinas 73, Crandon 42
Melrose-Mindoro 57, Mishicot 55, OT