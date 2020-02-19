SportScene 13 for Wednesday, February 19, 2020

The UW-Eau Claire men's basketball team led 11-2 early against first place UW-Platteville but it was all Pioneers after that as Platteville had five players reach double figures points in rolling past the Blugolds 80-56 at Zorn Arena on Wednesday night.

With the victory, Platteville clinches at least a share of the WIAC title while for UW-Eau Claire they will need a victory over UW-La Crosse on Saturday to earn the three-seed in next week's conference tournament.

On the women's side, UW-Eau Claire improved to 10-3 in the WIAC with a 65-47 road win at UW-Platteville. The Blugolds can clinch the number two seed in the conference tournament with a victory at home on Saturday against La Crosse.