Spread Kindness: Petal it Forward

A nationwide movement to spread a little kindness has made its way to Western Wisconsin.

On Wednesday, flower shops across the country are giving away flowers to share with strangers. It’s part of a national effort to "petal" it forward with random acts of kindness.

Thousands of bouquets of flowers will be handed out for free at participating flower shops. Lakeview Floral in Menomonie has about 500 bouquets to hand out during Wednesday afternoon.

If you purchase something at Culvers in Menomonie from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until supplies run out) you will receive 2 free bouquets of flowers. One is for you to keep and the other is to share with a friend, family member or even a stranger to brighten their day.

