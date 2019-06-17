Minnesota man in critical condition following motorcycle crash

A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Buffalo County Saturday.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old Keith Marshall of Spring Valley, Minnesota is in critical condition after losing control of his motorcycle.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on County Road M near Fountain City in the Township of Cross.

Deputies say Marshall was turning when he hit gravel on the side of the road, causing him to lose control of his motorcycle and flip over the handlebars.

Marshall was flown to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life threatening injuries.

