Spring planting ahead of schedule in Wisconsin

Wisconsin farmers are ahead of schedule on spring planting this season thanks to favorable weather. The latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows corn planting in the state is 59 percent complete. Wisconsin Public Radio News reports that's a week ahead of the five-year average and 24 days ahead of planting in 2019. A long stretch of wet weather last spring caused record-late planting in Wisconsin and across the Midwest. The state's soybean crop is 35 percent complete, nine days ahead of the average and also 24 days ahead of last year. Favorable planting conditions may help farmers set new records for crop yields this year.

AP-WF-05-15-20 1132GMT

