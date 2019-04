The Spring turkey season begins Wednesday in Wisconsin!

Hunters are being asked to check the regulations on the DNR's website to make sure they are ready for another year in the woods.

The 2019 season runs now through May 28th. Turkey registration is mandatory. Hunters must register their turkey by 5 p.m. the day after recovery, either online or by phone. The spring turkey season has a bag limit of one bearded or male turkey per harvest authorization.