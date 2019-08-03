One dead in St. Croix County crash

One person is dead after a crash this morning in St. Croix County.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff, crews were called to the 3200 block of 50th avenue in Cady Township just before 5:30 am where they found 57-year-old Daniel Gibson of Knapp, WI.

Officers say Gibson was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say this section of 50th avenue runs under 1-94 and was closed due to construction. The crash remains under investigation.

