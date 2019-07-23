St. Croix County man convicted of killing son wants new trial

A Wisconsin father wants a new trial after he was convicted of second-degree reckless homicide.

Kayle Fleischauer was convicted in June of killing his 19-year-old son in 2018.

Investigators say Fleischauer was acting strange when they arrived at the crime scene, and they could smell intoxicants on him.

The defense claimed the teen accidentally shot himself at his father's New Richmond home.

The court heard arguments on both sides Tuesday, and the judge will issue a decision in writing or schedule another court date.