St. Croix Falls man sentenced after drug possession

A St. Croix Falls man has been sentenced to prison after charges of drug possession.

The Department of Justice says 37-year-old Adam Gonet has been sentenced to five years of prison and five years of extended supervision.

The DOJ also says Gonet pled guilty on May 6.

A criminal complaint says Gonet was stopped on a traffic stop in June of 2018 when he was going 20 mph in a 45 mph zone. Officers stated Gonet had a pistol holder in the vehicles back passenger seat and was acting very nervous.

St. Croix Police found more than 60 grams of crystal methamphetamine, cash, pistol, one loaded shotgun, six Tramadol pills with no prescription and 7.3 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

