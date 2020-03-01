St. Croix Tribal Police Department searching for Shaun J. Belisle

The St. Croix Tribal Police Department are searching for a 33 year old man with an active Felony Probation warrant.

On Sunday, the police department spotted Shaun J. Belisle leaving Danbury Casino and attempted to stop him while he was operating a vehicle.

The pursuit started as the vehicle reached speeds over 100 mph. Belisle attempted to turn onto St. Croix Trail and crashed into a ditch. He fled on foot into the woods, but the officials were unable to locate him.

Officials searched the suspected vehicle and found 8.04 grams of methamphetamine in three separate gem baggies.

Belisle is currently wanted for eight charges, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, Felony probation warrant, and reckless endangerment.

Officials say if you have information on Belisle's whereabouts to contact the St. Croix Tribal Police Department and if you see him, to call 911.

