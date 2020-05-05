St. Croix man charged with child pornography, failure to register on sex offender registry

A Woodville man has been charged with several charges of child pornography and failure to register on the sex offender registry in St. Croix County Court.

Records show 44-year-old Shannon Whitten has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, one charge of possession of a firearm- convicted out of state felony and failure to register on the sex offender registry.

The criminal complaint says law enforcement found "multiple images and videos of infant and toddler child pornography" on Whitten's personal cell phone.

The complaint also noted that he had multiple online accounts that were not registered through his sexual offender registry program. During a search of his apartment, law enforcement found a firearm. Whittten is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms, according to officials.

Law enforcement workers say they found children's underwear hidden in various locations throughout the apartment.

Whitten's cash bond was set at $50,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court again on May 13.

