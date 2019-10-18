St. Mark Lutheran School hosts "Trunk or Treat" event

It wasn't too early for kids to celebrate Halloween.

St. Mark Lutheran School in Eau Claire held a "Trunk or Treat" event.

It's the 7th annual event for the school, but the second one held in mid-October.

It was family-friendly trick or treating in the school's parking lot as kids got a chance to show off their costumes and get some tasty treats from some very-decorated tailgates.

"It is a controlled environment, being able to know who you're getting the candy from. That's one of the reasons. It's just the way that we can reach out to the community and and that show who St. Mark is," said St. Mark Lutheran School Assistant Principal Phil Gustafson.

Gustafson says a few of the tailgates were decorated by some of the St. Mark students.

There was even a petting zoo in the parking lot.