St. Olaf Church in Eau Claire hosts annual Fun Fest

The rainy weather Sunday didn't stop one community event from continuing, it just pushed all the activities indoors.

St. Olaf Catholic Church in Eau Claire held its annual Fun Fest.

The event included a chicken dinner, raffle, silent auction, kids games, and live music.

Organizers say the raffle alone usually raises around $20,000.

Fun Fest has been going on for more than 45 years, and it always takes place the weekend after Mother's Day.

"It's our biggest fundraiser, so it's this fundraiser that's used to fund the church and because we do that the church is here to do other things in the community, like run the Sojourner House for Catholic Charities," said David Olson.

Despite the weather, Fun Fest organizers still expected around 500 attendees.

They say it's a great opportunity for church members and community members to get to know one another.