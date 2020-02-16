St. Paul high school robotics team recovers stolen trailer

A trailer that contained equipment for a Twin Cities high school robotics team has been recovered after it was stolen early Sunday.

The trailer belongs to the St. Paul Highland Park team. Dubbed the Automatons, they spent the first six weeks of the new year building a robot from scratch. The robot was not in the trailer when it was stolen.

The trailer was headed to an impound lot Sunday afternoon but it's unclear what equipment needs replacing. The theft comes just weeks before a major regional competition.

An online campaign has raised $2,500 to help buy replacement parts for the team.