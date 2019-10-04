St. Paul man sentenced after distributing 2 pounds of meth to Eau Claire area

A St. Paul man has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing meth to the Eau Claire area.

U.S. Attorney Scott Blader says 29-year-old Pheng Yang has been sentenced to serve five-and-a-half years in federal prison for distributing meth the Eau Claire area between January 2018 and February 2019.

In July, Yang pleaded guilty to possession meth with intent to distribute.

Officials say they found 944-grams, just over two pounds, of meth after investigating Yang for a case involving drug trafficking.

