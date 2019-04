The United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley is looking for volunteers to collect food items next weekend.

This is all part of Stamp Out Hunger on May 11, which is the largest food drive in the Chippewa Valley.

Volunteers would drive the postal carrier routes to collect food in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire.

Most volunteers help for 3 to 4 hours, starting at 9 in the morning. If you’re interested in learning more, click here.