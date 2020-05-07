Stanley-Boyd seniors honored with light pole banners

For 49 seniors at Stanley-Boyd High School, their high school careers are ending in a much different fashion than they may have hoped for.

Usually in early May the parking lot at Stanley-Boyd High School is full, but due to COVID-19 it sits empty for now.

"This is the real first adversity they've had to hit for some students. And you know it's one of those things to try and keep in perspective that there are a lot bigger things in life to look forward to and there's a lot of great memories that they've had from school, but it still doesn't take away from the disappointment from them," said Stanley-Boyd School District Superintendent Jeff Koenig.

So one local business decided to do a gesture for the class of 2020.

That small gesture hangs above Broadway Street in Stanley.

Print Wisconsin, also known as CNC Classics LLC, made a light pole banner for each graduating senior to celebrate them.

"We thought as a small family-owned business and the owner is a graduate of Stanley-Boyd High School, that it would be a good way to give back to the community and give back to the senior kids that are really missing out on some of the best years of their life right now," said Print Wisconsin Director Connor Miller.

In addition to being the superintendent of the district, Koenig is also the father of a graduating senior.

"It's a big life experience and graduating from high school is a big step in the student's life, and the work in their careers beyond. And we hope it's a small gesture to help reduce some of the pain and turmoil some of them are going through because I know it's frustrating, but unfortunately there's just a lot of limitations on what we can do as a school right now," said Koenig.

All 49 signs went up in Stanley Thursday morning.

"We were talking about it when we were printing them and making them, how cool would it be as a senior to see yourself up on Main Street and who knows, we thought maybe Stanley would like to do this for years to come to honor each graduating class of the high school. And I think no matter who you are it'd be pretty sweet," said Miller.

For the class of 2020, a small token that everybody who drives down Broadway can appreciate.

There's no timetable for how long the light pole banners are scheduled to stay up, although graduation was initially scheduled for May 23.

Whenever the banners do come down, each senior will be able to take it home.