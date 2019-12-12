Stanley Fire Chief terminated after being placed on leave in March

A local fire chief previously placed on administrative leave is no longer employed by the city.

In March, Stanley Fire Chief Ron Zais was placed on paid administrative leave as state investigators looked into the city's fire department.

In May, WEAU 13 News learned more about why Zais was placed on leave.

WEAU obtained documents from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services showing the Stanley Fire Department had been operating without a licensed medical director since November of 2013, which is against state laws.

Chief Zais was placed on leave while the matter was investigated.

Thursday night, Stanley Mayor Norm Christianson confirmed to WEAU that as of December 4, Zais is no longer employed by the city.

Christianson says interim chief Ron Patten will continue to serve in that position until a new chief can be appointed, possibly early next year.

Christianson says the state investigation is ongoing.