UPDATE: Stanley PD says missing person found safe

Update from the Stanley Police Department:

"We want to thank everyone who shared this post and provided us information. Andrew has been located and is safe."



STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -- The Stanley Police Department is asking for help as it investigates a missing person report.

27-year-old Andrew Mahler of Stanley was last seen by family on the evening of Friday, February 28 when he purchased a cab ride from Stanley to an unknown location in Eau Claire.

The police department says Mahler spoke to his mother on March 1 via telephone, but there's been no contact with family since.

Mahler is living with his parents in Stanley, and family members say not hearing from him for this long is extremely unusual.

The Stanley Police Department says it received information Mahler was seen at Scooter's Bar in Eau Claire on Friday, March 6.

However, repeated attempts by family and friends to contact him have been unsuccessful.

If you have seen Andrew Mahler or know where he is, please contact the Stanley Police Department at 715-644-5975.