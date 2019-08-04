Stanley Police respond to car in lake

On Sunday, August 4, 2019 at approximately 12:04 am, Stanley Police were dispatched to the area of West Fourth Avenue/County Highway O at Chapman Lake for the report of a motorist that had driven their vehicle off of the roadway and into the lake, below the dam.

Dispatch was able to confirm that the lone occupant of the vehicle at the time of the incident had been able to escape and no injuries were being reported.

Upon arrival on scene, police located the operator of the vehicle and confirmed he was not injured. The operator was identified as Eric T. Najbrt of rural Cadott.

Najbrt believed he had fallen asleep momentarily while on his way to Stanley from a wedding reception he had attended earlier in the evening.

Najbrt was ultimately taken into custody upon the conclusion of field sobriety testing and later booked in at the Chippewa County Jail on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, first offense.

The Stanley Police Department was assisted in this incident by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department.

