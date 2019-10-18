Stanley man arrested after OWI, 2 infants in the vehicle

Stanley Police Department arrested a man after finding him under the influence of intoxicants with two infants in the car.

Chief of Stanley Police, Lance Weiland, says 39-year-old Jerome Christopher of Stanley had two juvenile infant passengers in the vehicle with him; both were under the age of one.

Toxicology results show a BAC of .33 at the time of Christopher’s arrest processing.

Officials pulled Christopher over for a speeding violation on West Fourth Avenue Tuesday Sept. 9 around 3:12 p.m.

