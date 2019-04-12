Star Wars Episode IX trailer is out! OMG! And Lando is in it!

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 3:40 PM, Apr 12, 2019

(Gray News) - Everyone breathe. This is not a drill.

A teaser trailer for the last installment, Episode IX, of the Star Wars saga dropped on Friday, April 12. (Source: YouTube)

The teaser trailer for Star Wars Episode IX is out: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Yes, Episode VIII was a bit of a disappointment, and a bit too long, and did bring us a funny Kylo Ren meme about being shirtless while wearing high pants. Forget all that. Just watch this teaser trailer for the last movie in the Star Wars saga.

Yes, there’s dramatic music, Luke Skywalker’s narration is tugging at our heartstrings and we have an evil laugh at the end.

First, Rey can jump over TIE fighters. We haven’t seen hops like that since Yoda in the third prequel where he jumped around like a cricket.

Second, LANDO. Lando Calrissian is sitting next to Chewbacca on the Millennium Falcon.

We see Po and Finn ... BB-8 ...

And lastly, Leia with Luke narrating the words “We will always be with you” hugging Rey.

This movie is bittersweet because Carrie Fischer died after finishing filming the movie.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is due out in December. Merry Christmas to us!

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus