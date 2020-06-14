Stars prepare for redemption in 2021

Girls high school hockey in the state of Wisconsin is very interesting. Most teams have players from multiple schools, just like the Eau Claire Area Stars, which consists of girls from Eau Claire North, Memorial, Fall Creek and Altoona. In other sports, these girls are your rivals but in hockey, they’re your teammates.

“I think it’s cool because like you said with other sports you play against them but it’s really cool to see how we can all come together as a team and use all of our skills together to make us a good team, “ said Stars forward Madison Schwengler.

And last year, the Stars were good, led by returning senior Madison Schwengler, who had 15 goals and 16 assists for a total of 31 points, the girls lost just four games and beat the eventual state champions, but lost to Hudson in the section finals to end their season.

Schwengler said, “It was really frustrating, I think going into that game we were really confident because of what kind of year we were having and since they beat us the year before in the sectional final I think that just added to the stress even more.”

With the stars returning their top three scorers from last year’s team, this upcoming season has the makings for another good one.

“I think because our class and the younger classes below us are so close I think that’s using that chemistry will help us to do well this year,” said Schwengler.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has made things tough. Ice time is already hard to find in The Chippewa Valley and the pandemic made things even more difficult.

“I have not skated since the second weekend of March and so yeah it has not been good. I’ve been working out a lot so like I just want to use what I’ve been doing working out putting it on the ice to help make myself better but it’s been really hard because I have not been able to skate,” said Schwengler.

With things starting to open up here in the valley, Madison and the Stars will finally get the chance to hit the ice and prepare for redemption in 2021.

