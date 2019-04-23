Start of Eau Claire summer programs delayed after extended school year

This past winter was historic for the Eau Claire Area School District, as it had to stay shut down longer than most people can remember.

Because of the extended school year, the start of summer activities in Eau Claire will be delayed.

Eau Claire Parks and Recreation say they're losing a week of programming because of the crazy winter.

They say 5 weather days are built into the school calendar, but they needed several more because of record-breaking snow and cold.

Eau Claire Parks and Recreation says most classes will now start Monday, June 17.

A few programs like aquatics and swimming lessons will begin Thursday, June 13.

They say this is the first time in a very long time that they are losing an entire week of programming for most of the activities.

"I’ve been with the city a good 23 years and we have never lost a full week of programming," said Dawn Comte, recreation manager.

The department says if the new schedules don't work for your family, the office can transfer your student to a class offered on another date or issue a refund. If you would like a refund, it must be requested prior to Friday, May 3rd. Refunds will not be issued after that date.

The department says class locations and times remain as scheduled..with a few exceptions.

To view the updated schedules, click here.