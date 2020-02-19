Startup hub opens its doors in Eau Claire

A new space in downtown Eau Claire is looking to bring local business ideas to life.

VentureHome Eau Claire opened its doors with a launch party at CoLab, introducing its mission as the new, local startup hub. It's located at 312 South Barstow Street.

VentureHome is an endeavor led by WiSys, in collaboration with UW-Eau Claire and CoLab.

It will help local entrepreneurs bring ideas, innovations, and technologies into the marketplace.

"We really hope that this will bring a spotlight on the great opportunities in this area and shed a light on resources that already exist, but also that there's a lot of support from WiSys and the rest of the state to make entrepreneurs and startups and new companies happen right here in Eau Claire, so we just wanted to get out and let people know this is happening and wanted to shine a light on the fact that there's some great ideas, great resources, and great people right here in Eau Claire," says Arjun Sanga, President of WiSys Technology.

VentureHome Eau Claire hopes to expand into a franchise model that can be implemented throughout the UW-System.

