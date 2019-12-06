State Capitol Holiday tree lighting ceremony

The 30-foot tree in the Wisconsin State Capitol rotunda will be lit Friday, December 6. There are 2,000 LED light bulbs that will light up the tree. The ornaments are handmade from students across the state to go along with this year's theme "Celebrate Science."

Some of the ornaments include pictures of prominent scientists throughout history, elements from the periodic table and each has the name of the student and where they're from.

This is the 103rd year a tree has been placed in the Capitol rotunda. The tree is from Meyer's Caste Tree Farm in Medford, Wisconsin.

The lighting ceremony starts at noon and is open to the public. Governor Tony Evers will speak along with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Secretary-Designee Preston Cole. A choir from Medford will also perform during the ceremony.

The tree can be viewed anytime the Capitol is open to the public. More information click here.