State Patrol plans stepped-up enforcement in Chippewa County crash hotspots

The Wisconsin State Patrol will be stepping up enforcement this summer, along several highways in Chippewa County that have been identified as crash “hotspots”.

The following Chippewa County locations were deemed “hotspots”:

WIS 124/US 53 and WIS 29 in Lake Hallie

Grove/Superior St. and River/Elm St. in the city of Chippewa Falls

Main/Vine St/WIS 40 and 17th Avenue in the town of Bloomer

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, data gathering was used to look at traffic crashes over the summer months of June, July and August going back three years.

Captain Nick Wanink with the State Patrol’s Northwest Region Post in Eau Claire says, “Like all of our enforcement efforts, these high-visibility patrols are focused on gaining voluntary compliance with traffic laws and making our highways and communities as safe as possible,”.

